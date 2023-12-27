Edelman will develop and implement a communications strategy to promote the United Nations’ COP30 climate change conference that will kick off in November in Brazil.

It will strengthen Brazil's position at COP30 by developing a strategic narrative that highlights the country as a global leader in climate action and expanding communication outreach to international audiences, according to its contract.

The firm will structure and execute an international media strategy to ensure engagement with journalists and global influencers, as well as securing a strategic presence in major media outlets.

Edelman will develop and implement a stakeholder engagement plan, foster partnerships with NGOs, the private sector, and key negotiators to amplify messaging and activate third parties a validators of the COP30 narrative.

The contract calls for creating a digital communication and mobilization plan, prepping the COP30 team via briefings, talking points and media training; and forming a risk management program to mitigate reputational crises through continuous monitoring of image-related threats and developing action plans to address adverse scenarios.

Edelman’s seven-month contract, which became effective July 21, is worth $834,850.