RG2 Communications is appointed agency of record in the Middle East for The Mark Hotel, a luxury property on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. RG2 will implement a targeted media strategy across the Middle East region—spanning luxury, travel, fashion and lifestyle publications—while cultivating relationships with key travel advisors, tastemakers and regional media. The campaign will include bespoke press outreach, influencer activations and collaborative opportunities tailored to the Middle Eastern audience. The hotel, which occupies a 1927 Renaissance-Revival building, has 106 guest rooms and 47 suites, including The Mark Penthouse, which is billed as the largest hotel suite in the United States, spanning over 10,000 square feet—with an additional 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace.

Parasol signs on as agency of record for The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages, a resort on New York’s Shelter Island. Parasol will oversee public relations, influencer marketing, strategic brand partnerships and guest programming for the property. The resort recently underwent a restoration, reopening with 33 guest rooms and 16 private cottages set along the island’s Crescent Beach. “Their creative ideation, media expertise, and understanding of the luxury marketplace will be invaluable as we share The Pridwin’s story with a broader audience,” said The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages general manager Ramon Serrano.

MZ Group is engaged to lead a strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets for Cabbacis, a tobacco-product manufacturer focused on harm-reduction products being developed under the iBlend brand name. Cabbacis will work with MZ Group to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase its visibility throughout the investment community. The initiative will highlight the harm-reduction benefits of the company’s iBlend cigarettes and vaporizer pods. “We expect to file our first FDA Premarket Tobacco Product Application in late 2025, and in parallel to the FDA process for the US market, we plan to start marketing our products internationally,” said Cabbacis CEO Joseph Pandolfino.