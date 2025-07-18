Charlotte Harvey

Hotwire appoints Charlotte Harvey as UK managing director. Harvey was most recently managing director corporate and reputation at Good Relations, leading corporate communications for such brands as FedEx, GHD Engineering and Airport Dimensions. She was previously head of corporate at Grayling and director of communications and social value at infrastructure company Amey. At Hotwire, Harvey will lead the agency’s UK business, overseeing strategy, client success, and team development. “Her experience guiding complex organizations through transformation, along with her commitment to inclusive leadership, makes her a perfect fit for Hotwire’s continued growth,” said Hotwire Global chief growth officer Laura Macdonald.

Juliette Crépin

HOPSCOTCH, an international communications group founded in France, appoints Juliette Crépin as chief financial officer. She also joins the group’s executive committee. Crespin was most recently group CFO at Fimalac Entertainment, where she led major projects to streamline processes and implement group-wide management standards. She has also held key financial roles at Whirlpool, 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros. “We are delighted to welcome Juliette to our Executive Committee. Her strategic vision, versatility, and strong team spirit are key assets to support our ongoing development,” said HOPSCOTCH president Frédéric Bedin.

Kaitlin Perry

Perry Communications Group promotes SVP Kaitlin Perry to managing partner. Perry came to PCG from Sacramento-based Miller Public Affairs Group in 2016 as an account executive. Over the past nine years, she has taken on an increasingly senior role managing operations and employees, as well as leading public affairs programs for such clients as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America; the California Association of Nurse Anesthesiology; Shaw Yoder Antwih Schmelzer & Lange; EarnIn; Save Our Capitol!; and the Center for Inherited Blood Disorders. “Kaitlin leads with empathy, thinks two steps ahead, and delivers client results with consistency —qualities that have positioned her as a trusted advisor to our clients, our team, and even more importantly, to me,” said PCG president and CEO Kassy Perry.