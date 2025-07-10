Moburst, a mobile-first digital marketing agency, acquires Atlanta-based Rhythm Communications, which provides services including strategic public relations, digital marketing and event management. Rhythm will be incorporated into Uproar by Moburst, the agency’s PR division. The acquisition is Moburst’s third in eight months, following its recent additions of Uproar PR and podcasting agency Kitcaster. Moburst has offices in New York City, Miami, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, London, Orlando, Denver and Atlanta. “Rhythm’s deep expertise in communications and its tailored approach to client success make it an ideal addition to Uproar by Moburst,” said Moburst founder and CEO Gilad Bechar.

Avenue Z issues a new study looking at the contributing factors that give brands in the financial sector a leg up when it comes to visibility in AI searches. The Fintech 100: 2025 Fintech Sector Report places online payments platform Stripe at the top of the Fintech list, with Coinbase, Chime and PayPal close behind. Overall, Avenue Z found that ChatGPR, Perplexity and Gemini were the most popular platforms, appearing in more than half of relevant AI-generated answers. The factors playing the biggest role in driving AI visibility, according to the report’s authors, were trusted, top-tier media sources; technical LLM optimization; blending trusted coverage with AI-readable, semantically rich content; clear, conversational content; and the level of brand sentiment. The report tracked digital footprint, brand mentions, media covers and other key metrics across various AI agents from January 1 to March 31 of this year.

The Collaboratory Agency, a communications agency serving life science organizations, launches in San Francisco. Started up by FreshBlood group founder and CEO Robert Finkel, and partner and creative operations officer Chris Feifer, the new agency says it will base its approach on evidence-based behavioral science, co-created with clients, and anchored in mutual trust. It partners with companies across the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medtech spectrum, including rare disease pioneers. “Our human-led, AI-enhanced approach is designed for organizations that know effective communication isn’t just about message delivery. It’s about building understanding, confidence, and connection at the moments where trust matters most,” said Finkel.

The Worldcom Public Relations Group votes Hong Kong-based Madbox Communications into its global partnership. Madbox Communications focuses on integrated communications for clients aspiring for success in markets with diverse needs and cultures. For more than a decade, Madbox has provided thought leadership, brand engagement and consumer activation for brands in Hong Kong and beyond. “Not only is Madbox highly respected and recognized across the broad spectrum of PR services and several key industries, but having a strong presence in Hong Kong, which is a global trading center and one of the leading international financial centers in the world, is strategically key to Worldcom’s reputation as a leading worldwide PR network,” said Worldcom recruitment chair Bjorn Mogensen (Paues Aberg, Stockholm, Sweden).