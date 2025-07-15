FTI Consulting’s strategic communications unit posted a 20.8 percent growth in Q2 revenues to $102.7M powered by strength in its corporate reputations and financial communications offerings.

Operating income surged 64.9 percent to $17.5M.

That robust performance couldn't offset flat results at FTI. CEO Steven Gunby reported that overall revenues dipped 0.6 percent to $943.7M due to a 17 percent drop in economic consulting revenues to $191.7M, and a 27.9 percent plunge to $83.6M in the technology group.

FTI's net income for Q2 declined 14.5 percent to $71.7M

The stratcom unit helps management teams, boards and law firms deal with change and mitigate risks surrounding transformational and disruptive events, including transactions, investigations, disputes, crises, regulation and legislation.

For the first-half FTI’s PR unit reported a 14.2 percent hike in revenues to $189.7M. Operating income was up 18.7 percent to $26.2M.

The PR group had 892 professionals as of June 30. That was down 8.2 percent from the year ago level.