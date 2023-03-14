In a compelling conversation, Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, and Ronica Cleary, Founder and CEO of Cleary Strategies, discuss the impact of broadcast media. Drawing on her journalism background and over six years of running her own PR agency, Cleary highlights how television, even amid the rise of streaming and social platforms, remains one of the most effective tools for brand storytelling.

Doug opens the dialogue by asking what value broadcast media brings to organizations today. Ronica doesn’t hesitate: “TV is still the sexiest medium to appear on.” She emphasizes that television’s visual and auditory appeal makes it the most impactful platform for delivering stories. It’s not just about exposure; it’s about emotional resonance.

As a former TV reporter, Cleary offers a behind-the-scenes perspective on how newsroom dynamics work and why that knowledge matters. “We do our work through a journalist’s lens,” she says. “You can’t pitch effectively if you’ve never sat in an editorial meeting or been on the receiving end of a pitch.” This producer-first mindset informs her team’s approach to media strategy. Every pitch is crafted with a newsroom’s needs in mind, making it as easy as possible for a producer to say yes.

While some brands undervalue TV due to shifts in consumption habits, Cleary clarifies that television is not disappearing – it’s evolving. She cites the explosive growth of platforms like Roku, projected to reach 100 million households within 18 months. Moreover, she encourages clients to think beyond the broadcast itself. “The value of TV occurs long after the placement airs,” she explains. From social clips to newsletters, a single TV spot can generate a long tail of content and credibility that continues to work across channels.

Another game-changer? The rise of remote interviews. While in-studio appearances offer undeniable sizzle, the ability to appear virtually has dramatically expanded opportunities for clients. “It opens up all the media markets in America to us in a way that it didn’t before,” Cleary explains. Doug adds that this accessibility has revolutionized how brands in sectors like healthcare communicate with audiences, using virtual setups to demystify services and build trust.

Cleary closes with a piece of reassuring advice for brands and spokespeople: “It’s only television.” While many fear the pressure of being on camera, she urges clients to embrace the opportunity with confidence and creativity. “Don’t let the fear of the medium stop you from exploring it. It should be something awesome.”

In an age of digital noise and algorithm-driven feeds, broadcast media still holds a unique place in the communications ecosystem. When leveraged correctly, television remains a powerhouse for credibility, storytelling, and lasting brand value.

