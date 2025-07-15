(L-R) Zach Mukewa,

Jon Hammond

Sloane & Company brings on Zack Mukewa and Jon Hammond to lead its new capital markets and media, sports, entertainment and technology practices.

Mukewa, who will serve as principal and head of capital markets and strategic advisory, most recently led the US capital markets and strategic finance practice at LLYC. He previously served as director of investor relations and financial services at Lambert, which was acquired by LLYC in 2024.

He will lead the buildout of Sloane’s capital markets and strategic advisory practice, offering counsel to public and private companies navigating investor relations, market transactions and capital strategy.

Hammond joins Sloane as principal and head of media, sports, entertainment and technology. He most recently founded and ran his own consulting firm, Hammond Strategies. His previous positions include chief strategy officer at digital content and media provider Galvanized as well as senior communications as WIRED and the NBA.

At Sloane, Hammond will head up the agency’s new cultural strategy offering, advising brands, leagues and organizations, media properties, and talent on how to harness storytelling, influence, and innovation to drive growth and deepen engagement.

“Zack and Jon bring distinct, high-value capabilities at a time when our clients are facing unprecedented complexity and transformation,” said Sloane & Company chief growth officer Melissa Green, who stepped into the newly created role in March.