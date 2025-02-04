Sitrick Group has agreed to represent the US unit of China’s BOE Technology Group.

BOE ranks as one of world’s biggest producers of LCD (liquid crystal display) and OLED (organic light emitting diodes) screens used in TVs, computers, cellphones, and weapons systems.

Congressman John Moolenaar, who chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, wants the Pentagon to add BOE to its blacklist due to its potential threat to US security.

He said BOE and Tianma Microelectronics have grabbed a huge chunk of the global display market because China state subsidies have driven non-Chinese companies from the display screen market, posing a supply chain risk for the US military.

China's share of global screen production has grown from zero in 2004 to 72 percent today, according to Moolenaar.

Sitrick’s July 14 agreement with BOE calls for a minimum $75,000 annual fee. Time charges will be billed at the hourly rate range of $285 to $1,425.

The firm notes: “We customarily request a 'success fee' if we believe we have performed services for a client which result in significant benefits to the client beyond those we believe a normal consulting and public relations firm could achieve. In this event, we would meet with you in advance and discuss any such proposed fee with you, which success fee would be subject to your agreement.”

CEO Mike Sitrick heads the nine-member BOE team that includes Sallie Ann Hofmeister (former New York Times/Los Angeles Times editor), and Seth Lubove (ex-LA bureau chief for Bloomberg News.)