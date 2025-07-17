Yuko Kidoguchi

APCO appoints Yuko Kidoguchi as a director in its Tokyo office. Kidoguchi was most recently vice president of corporate affairs at AstraZeneca Japan, overseeing communications, government affairs and policy, and patient advocacy. She previously served as operating officer at Bayer Japan, holding leadership roles in communications, advocacy, sustainability, government relations and market access. “Yuko’s ability to connect innovation with impact will help organizations respond to rising societal expectations and deliver meaningful solutions in Japan and beyond,” said Seiko Indo, managing director of APCO’s Tokyo office,

Sarah Whitworth

CURA Strategies, an integrated health care communications and public affairs consulting firm, brings on Sarah Whitworth as SVP. Whitworth joins CURA Strategies from GMMB, where she was most recently a VP, leading strategies for clients including pharmaceutical companies, trade associations, nonprofits and foundations. She has also worked as content manager at Crispin Porter + Bogusky in Miami. “As a health care-exclusive agency, our effectiveness means better health care for patients—and Sarah truly understands that,” said CURA Strategies CEO Anne Woodbury. “Her outstanding experience, deep passion and strategic leadership will elevate our team and make CURA even smarter and stronger.”

Gaming and Leisure Properties, which acquires and finances properties to be leased to gaming operators, hires Carlo Santarelli as SVP, corporate strategy and investor relations, a new position at the company, effective August 18. Santarelli was most recently managing director of gaming & lodging equity research at Deutsche Bank. He was previously gaming analyst at Wells Fargo and held posts at JP Morgan, Bear Stearns and Barclays Capital. In his new role, Santarelli will oversee investor relations interactions and work with management to develop and evaluate growth opportunities and strategic relationships. “We value his deep network of contacts among institutional investors, sell-side analysts and a wide range of gaming industry operators and we look forward to the value of his contribution,” said GLPI chairman and CEO Peter Carlino.