Dana Haase

Employees across industries are beginning to resist the wave of AI tools being introduced at work, with a recent Wired article describing the current sentiment as one of “generalized animosity.”

So, why is this happening?

From an internal communications and change management perspective, it’s not surprising. Companies are adopting powerful tools but often skipping the steps that make employees feel safe, valued and involved.

Here are three big reasons we’re seeing this backlash—and what organizations can do to address it.

1. Employees feel like change is being done to them, not with them

Many companies are introducing AI as a business imperative, not a shared journey. People hear about new tools in top-down announcements, with little clarity on how their own roles will evolve. That vacuum gets filled quickly with worry, confusion or even conspiracy theories.

What to do: Bring employees into the conversation early. Ask for feedback. Show them how their input will shape the rollout. Change management isn’t just about process, it’s about people feeling heard.

2. There’s a lack of transparency about intent

When employees don’t know why a tool is being introduced, they tend to assume the worst. Is it to help me? Or replace me? Is this about improving quality, or cutting costs? Unclear intent fuels distrust.

What to do: Communicate the business case for AI clearly but balance it with the human case. If the goal is to make space for more creative, strategic work, say that. If you’re piloting something, be honest about what you’re still figuring out.

3. The messaging is out of sync with the reality on the ground

We see this often in internal comms: the rollout sounds exciting and future-forward, but the day-to-day experience doesn’t match. The tool might not work well. The training might be lacking. Or employees might simply not see how it helps them do their job better.

What to do: Stay close to how people are experiencing change, not just how you hope they will. This means pulse surveys, town halls and managers empowered to gather feedback and raise flags. If something isn’t landing, adjust.

The backlash we’re seeing is a signal—not that AI is doomed in the workplace, but that companies need to lead these changes with more empathy, more transparency and more real dialogue.

That’s where strong internal communication and change management make all the difference.

***

Dana Haase is Senior Vice President at Ruder Finn.