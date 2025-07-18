Funders for Regenerative Agriculture, a group that aims to advance regenerative food and farming systems that center on equity, ecological health, and community resilience, is looking for a strategist to map out a two-year plan.
FORA Looks for Strategist
Thu., Jul. 24, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
