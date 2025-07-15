Joele Frank represents Nashville-based Pinnacle Financial Partners as it merges with Synovus Financial (Columbus, GA) in a transaction valued at $8.6B.

The combined company will operate under the Pinnacle brand and be led by Kevin Blair, who is CEO of Synovus. Pinnacle CEO Terry Turner will take the chairman post.

“By combining Pinnacle’s operating model, which is anchored in a disciplined entrepreneurial spirit, with Synovus’ talented team and strong presence in attractive and fast-growing Southeastern markets, we will extend our legacy of building share in the most attractive markets nationally,” said Turner.

The deal, which creates an institution with more than $100B in assets, will rank as the largest bank holding company in Georgia and the No. 1 bank in Tennessee.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2026.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher’s Tim Lynch, Aura Reinhard and Haley Salas represent Pinnacle.