(L-R) Michael Rinaldo, Christopher Tennyson

ReputAItion Rx, a specialized consultancy service designed to help healthcare organizations navigate the complex intersection of AI implementation, stakeholder communication and trust management, is launched by veteran communications strategists Michael Rinaldo and Christopher Tennyson. Rinaldo and Tennyson first worked together as senior partners at FleishmanHillard. The consultancy works across all healthcare sectors, including pharmaceuticals, biotech, diagnostics, medical devices, payers and providers. Its core services include AI reputational risk audits, strategic messaging & narrative development, governance policy review & communications alignment, cross-functional coordination for AI engagement, crisis scenario planning & training, and internal communications strategy for workforce confidence. “AI is moving faster than many healthcare organizations are prepared to manage reputationally,” said Rinaldo. “We created ReputAItion Rx to help companies build ethical and reputational resilience as AI innovation and use advances cross-enterprise.”

West of Fairfax, a female-led digital marketing agency, integrates N6 Powered by KRMA as its internal public relations department. Both firms are part of N6 Group. Going forward, the agency will operate exclusively under the West of Fairfax name. By bringing PR and digital marketing under one roof, the move is intended to streamline services and enable more cohesive, impactful communications across all channels. West of Fairfax offers comprehensive digital marketing services including content creation, platform management and paid media in addition to its new suite of PR capabilities including earned media programs, crisis communications, awards and speaking programs and more. “Too often, PR, social and digital teams operate in silos, sometimes even reporting to different departments. At West of Fairfax, we’ve broken down those barriers,” said N6 Group CEO Morgan Harris.

MedComms Experts, a medical communications agency backed by Washington, D.C.-based investment firm The Brydon Group, acquires NexGen Healthcare Communications, a UK-headquartered agency that specializes in integrated medical and commercial communications for life sciences clients. MedComms says that the combined unit has expertise in disease state content, patient advocacy materials, and advocacy-oriented communication strategies. "With NexGen joining our family, we're unlocking new levels of reach and expertise across Commercial and Patient Engagement functions, while further scaling our presence in the US, UK, and EU,” said MedComms Experts founder and chief strategy officer Wesley Portegies.