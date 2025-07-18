The District of Columbia is looking for a firm to conduct a PR campaign to improve the image and outreach for its emergency (9-1-1) and non-emergency (3-1-1) phone services.
DC Calls for 9-1-1 PR Push
Fri., Jul. 25, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
