TJ White

Teneo has recruited TJ White, who led Sloane & Co.’s special situations practice, as senior managing director in its US strategy & communications unit.

He will be part of Teneo’s transactions and strategic situations group. He will handle M&As, shareholder activism defense, executive leadership transitions, litigation and crises.

White has advised on more than $500B in M&A transactions by aggregate equity value and has helped clients navigate high-profile activist defense situations from small- to mega-cap.

Prior to Sloane & Co. White worked at Sard Verbinnen, which is now FGS Global.

White adds depth to Teneo’s TSSG at a time when the deal environment is becoming increasingly dynamic and complex, said Stephen Cohen and Colleen Hsia, who co-head the unit.