Marino is named agency of record for cannabis trade show Hall of Flowers. It will spearhead strategic communications and media relations around Hall of Flowers’s first New York City event in October. Hall of Flowers, which also hosts seasonal events in California and Canada, brings together brands, licensed retail buyers and tightly vetted entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders and media. “Marino stood out immediately—not just because of their deep cannabis work, but because of how they bridge cannabis, culture and commerce,” said Hall of Flowers CMO Rama Mayo

Paradox Public Relations comes on as an official partner for the Bouquet Kyiv Stage 2025 festival. Paradox PR is coordinating media outreach, as well as investor relations for private US company AUSP (America-Ukraine Strategic Partners) that will bring investors to Bouquet as part of a larger US delegation to Ukraine. Bouquet Kyiv Stage is a three-day cultural heritage festival held at Kyiv's Saint Sophia Cathedral (a UNESCO-protected heritage site) featuring musical performances and artist exhibitions from the top talent across Ukraine.

Amendola, part of Supreme Group, is selected to lead an integrated public relations and thought leadership program for Elemeno Health, which provides just-in-time microlearning solutions for healthcare teams. The agency’s effots will include media outreach, thought leadership campaigns, social media and content strategy. Built by clinicians for clinicians and used by over 70 hospitals nationwide, Elemeno Health offers customized content accessible on any device, enabling frontline staff to provide safer, more efficient and standardized care. "To reach the next level of impact, we needed a PR partner who can articulate our value to health systems nationwide. Amendola's track record in healthcare tech and its deep industry expertise made the decision easy," said Elemeno Health CEO Tim Coulter.