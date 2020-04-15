ROKK Solutions takes home a Platinum Award at the dotCOMM Awards. The award, in the Digital Advertising Campaign category, recognized ROKK for its work with the National Children’s Alliance. The agency also took home an honorable mention in the Digital Marketing & Communication Campaigns category. The dotCOMM Awards, which are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, celebrate the evolving digital landscape. Its winners reflect the best in public relations, advertising and digital strategy, driving engagement, awareness and results.

Crosby Marketing Communications, which has offices in Annapolis, MD and Washington, DC, is recognized by Baltimore Business Journal as the #1 largest advertising agency and #1 PR firm in the region. The rankings are based on Crosby’s revenue growth and team size. Crosby’s client roster includes the Peace Corps, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Kaiser Permanente, USAA Educational Foundation, U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, U.S. Department of Defense, and USDA. The agency provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media, and digital marketing services through specialized practices in healthcare, government, nonprofits & causes, and military & veterans.

Ripley PR, a global agency specializing in the skilled trades, manufacturing, B2B technology and franchising, is named the 2025-2026 PR Agency of the Year in the Southeast United States by the Corporate LiveWire Prestige Awards, which recognize smaller, independent businesses. This is the second year for Ripley PR to receive the award. This year’s award winners were selected by a panel of industry-specific experts and evaluated on the basis of customer reviews and testimonials, along with other details about business performance, operations and growth.

Natalie Ghidotti

Ghidotti Communications founder and CEO Natalie Ghidotti is named to the Public Relations Society of America’s College of Fellows. Ghidotti is the first woman from the PRSA Arkansas Chapter to receive the distinction and only the second from the Chapter ever selected. The first was Bob Sells, APR, Fellow PRSA, who joined the College of Fellows in 1996. “The College of Fellows represents the heart of what we strive for in public relations: integrity, service, leadership and impact,” said Ghidotti. Established in 1989, the College of Fellows recognizes seasoned public relations professionals and educators who have made a lasting impact on the profession.