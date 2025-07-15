Carolyn Izzo

In 1996, when I founded CIIC PR, the travel and hospitality industry was a very different place. “Public relations” often meant faxing press releases, mailing media kits and building face-to-face relationships at trade shows, industry events or over a long lunch. Before media lists lived in the cloud and pitches were fired off in under 30 seconds via email, there was the Rolodex, the spinning wheel of fortune that every PR pro guarded like gold. If you remember flipping through dog-eared cards to find an editor’s direct line, updating contacts with a pen—and Wite-Out—and remembering the thrill of getting a return call, then thank you. Success in PR was about who you knew, your ability to tell a compelling story and your instinct for where the travel media was headed.

Today, that foundation still holds, but the industry has evolved in ways no one could have imagined. As we celebrate nearly three decades in this ever-changing space, I would like to reflect on the most transformative shifts we’ve seen in travel and hospitality PR, and the timeless principles that continue to guide our work.

A shifting media landscape

The most obvious—and arguably most dramatic—change has been the transformation of the media landscape. The media landscape in the 1990s was markedly different from today, shaped by traditional media dominance, slower information cycles and the rise of new travel media formats. In the early 2000s, digital publishing began reshaping traditional travel journalism. Print outlets closed, editorial staff shrank and content became more decentralized. Now, digital-first publications, blogs, social channels and newsletters dominate the space.

Where a placement in Condé Nast Traveler or Travel + Leisure once meant months of pitching and waiting, we’re now also negotiating real-time exposure with TikTok creators who can influence bookings with a 30-second video. The definition of “media” is broader than ever, and that requires PR pros to become even more nimble, strategic and selective in who we target and how.

The rise of influencer marketing

Ten years ago, we were just beginning to understand how bloggers and Instagrammers could drive interest in destinations, hotels and experiences. Today, influencer marketing isn’t a complement to media outreach; it’s often a core part of the strategy.

The era of “any influencer will do” is over. Sophisticated clients are looking for measurable ROI. This means partnerships that are not just pretty pictures, but ones rooted in authenticity, real engagement and strategic alignment. A micro-influencer with a dedicated audience can be far more valuable than a macro-influencer with millions of passive followers.

Over time, we’ve learned to approach creators as true brand partners rather than just promotional channels. The strongest relationships are built on collaboration and mutual value, where the storytelling feels genuine and the content delivers meaningful results.

The metrics revolution

We used to measure success in clip books and media impressions. Today, we live in a data-driven world where clients expect quantifiable results: web traffic, engagement rates, referral links, conversions and sentiment analysis. In travel and hospitality, that means driving real business impact with heads in beds and seats at tables.

While traditional awareness remains a valuable metric, it’s no longer enough. PR must now speak the language of marketing and analytics. We’ve adapted by integrating reporting tools and KPIs that bridge our storytelling expertise with clients’ bottom-line objectives.

And yet, it’s important to remember that not all ROI is immediate or linear. Travel is an aspiration business. A well-placed feature in a respected outlet can build long-term brand equity in a way no click-through rate can fully capture.

From media relations to brand storytelling

Another fundamental shift has been the evolution from simply securing coverage to shaping brand identity through storytelling. This is especially crucial in travel and hospitality, where emotion, experience and perception drive consumer choice.

PR professionals must now think like content strategists, brand builders and digital marketers. We’re not just telling a story to one outlet; we’re helping brands tell their story across every touchpoint: earned, owned and shared.

What makes a destination desirable? What differentiates a boutique hotel from the next? What experience will travelers write home about (or better yet, post about)? We’ve moved from promoting amenities to promoting purpose, from showcasing luxury to showcasing values. DEI, sustainability and local culture are no longer trends; they are expectations.

Crisis became a constant

The COVID-19 pandemic was a defining moment for our industry and a reminder that PR isn’t just about promoting travel but protecting it.

In the past, crisis communications was a reactive skill. Now, it’s a daily discipline. From safety protocols to political unrest, natural disasters to social media backlash, travel brands need ongoing counsel to navigate uncertainty and respond with transparency, empathy and agility.

Now more than ever, it’s essential to strengthen your crisis communications capabilities. Helping clients prepare for the unexpected and preserve trust during challenging moments is one of the most critical roles we play as PR professionals today.

What hasn’t changed and never should

Despite all the transformations, some fundamentals remain just as vital as they were 30 years ago.

Relationships still matter most. Whether with journalists, influencers or clients, trust is everything. A well-timed pitch or placement still often comes down to a strong relationship and mutual respect.

Creativity is a differentiator. In a crowded marketplace, bold and creative storytelling is what captures attention. That hasn’t changed. Great PR still requires great ideas.

Client service is paramount. Travel and hospitality are service-driven industries. So is PR. Responsiveness, professionalism and dedication will never go out of style.

Passion fuels performance. The best travel PR professionals are travelers themselves. We know what moves people because it moves us too. That passion is what keeps this industry dynamic and incredibly rewarding.

Looking to the future, I believe the travel and hospitality PR landscape will continue to evolve. In this new information era, shaped by advancements like AI, PR professionals must stay adaptable and committed to continuous learning. The quest for knowledge has never been more important. Yet, at its core, our work remains unchanged: crafting meaningful stories that connect people with places, cultures and experiences.

I’m deeply proud to have been part of this journey, alongside a multitude of talented PR professionals who have inspired, challenged and shaped me. Looking ahead, I’m even more energized by what’s to come. To everyone navigating this dynamic and demanding field: keep learning, stay curious and never underestimate the impact of a great story, thoughtfully and passionately told.

Carolyn Izzo is the Founder & CEO of CIIC PR.