Shannan Siemens

Inspire Brands, whose portfolio includes more than 33,000 Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin', Jimmy John's and SONIC restaurants worldwide, promotes Shannan Siemens to chief communications officer, a new role at the company. Siemens has been with Inspire Brands since 2022, previously serving as VP, corporate communications. Before that, she was a managing director at Mercury, and she has served as a producer at both CNBC and Fox Business. As CCO, Siemens will lead communications for Inspire and its brands, including internal and external engagement, media relations, corporate communications, and brand reputation, as well as overseeing the Inspire Foundation and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “Shannan’s deep expertise across the modern media landscape and passion for storytelling will be instrumental in furthering Inspire’s corporate narrative,” said Inspire co-founder and CEO Paul Brown.

Tina McNulty

Presidio, a technology services and solutions provider, appoints Tina McNulty as CMO. McNulty most recently served as CMO at ScienceLogic. She previously held senior marketing roles at such tech firms such as BitSight, Cisco and BMC, and ran the American Express account at Digitas. At Presidio, McNulty will oversee Presidio's global marketing team and drive integrated marketing strategies. She will focus on expanding market awareness, deepening client engagement and positioning Presidio as the premier partner for enterprise digital transformation and cloud initiatives. “Her ability to align marketing innovation with business outcomes will be instrumental as we continue to help clients harness the power of AI, cloud, and digital transformation,” said Presidio chief revenue officer Vince Trama.

David Laub

Neon, an American independent film production and distribution company hires David Laub, who most recently led Metrograph Pictures, as SVP marketing and publicity, a newly created position. He previously spent close to nine years at film production and distribution company A24, where he worked in all aspects of film distribution, including marketing, publicity, acquisitions and exhibition. At Neon, he will focus on marketing, publicity and awards. “Finding someone as strategic, curious and experienced was important to me. All of us at Neon are extremely happy to welcome him and look forward to many successful campaigns,” said Neon president of global cinema Ryan Werner.