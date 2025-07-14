Mercury has landed a $70K per month contract to provide strategic consulting services to Libya’s National Economic & Social Development Board.

The Omnicom unit will assist the Libyans in forging a strong relationship with the White House in the areas of security, energy and economic growth.

It will position the country as a leader in addressing the Russian threat in the Maghreb region, and work to secure US support for anti-intervention measures.

The four-month contract, which went into effect July 9, calls for showcasing Libya’s potential in renewable energy, fossil fuels, infrastructure and tourism.

Libya wants to serve as a gateway for US businesses targeting European and African markets.

Mercury partners Toby Moffett, the ex-Connecticut Democratic Congressman and head of the firm’s Africa practice; and Bryan Lanza, communications director for the first Trump transition team, handle the Libyan effort.