Hope Hicks, who served as White House communications director for Donald Trump, has joined Megyn Kelly’s Devil May Care Media company as COO, according to the New York Post.

Kelly called Hicks “exactly the woman I want running my company with me—strong, smart, strategic and the embodiment of class and poise.”

Her company produces “The Megyn Kelly Show, which launched in 2020 as a podcast has expanded into a Sirius radio program and video.

The Post calls Kelly’s program “one of the most-consumed independent shows in the nation—a top program on both Apple and Spotify podcast charts, with a YouTube channel that has over 3.7M subscribers."

Hicks had been running her media consulting company after doing a stint at Fox Corp. as executive vice president and chief communications officer. She is the daughter of Paul Hicks, FGS Global partner and former EVP of communications & PA at the NFL.

Kelly famously challenged Trump during the 2015 presidential debate about why he calls some women “fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals.”

That led Trump to tell CNN anchor Don Lemon that Kelly had had “blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.”