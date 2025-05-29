Liz Goodman

FTI Consulting has named Liz Goodman senior managing director in the healthcare and life sciences practice in the strategic communications unit.

She has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare, insurance, law and public policy at the federal and state levels.

Goodman has a deep understanding of Medicare, Medicaid and the regulatory and operational challenges faced by healthcare payers and providers.

Prior to FTI, she served as chief legal and PA officer at Commonwealth Care Alliance, responsible for legal, corporate governance, PR, public policy and federal and state government affairs functions.

Earlier, Goodman was executive VP of government affairs and innovation at America’s Health Insurance Plans, the national trade association.

At FTI, she will help healthcare and life sciences payers and providers navigate the increasingly complex and polarized healthcare business environment.

Goodman will counsel clients on balancing competing goals of enhancing brand equity, managing stakeholder expectations and relationships, and mitigating financial and reputational risks, while minimizing political and regulatory pressures and elevating executive profiles.

“She will play a key role in working with FTI Consulting’s global multidisciplinary healthcare and life sciences team to help clients build differentiated growth strategies enhanced by integrated solutions in communications, crisis management, risk and investigations and business transformation,” said Lauren Crawford Shaver, Americas head of healthcare and life sciences for the strategic comms unit.