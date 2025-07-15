Berk Communications, a subsidiary of MikeWorldWide, is named PR agency of record for Montclair Hospitality Group, a hospitality tech company. The agency will lead integrated PR efforts—including media relations, influencer strategy, social media consulting and reputation management—to help elevate MHG's brand and amplify its next wave of growth. Berk will also support key openings and thought leadership for MHG's culinary talent. "Berk's storytelling power, deep media relationships, and understanding of chef-led brands make them the ideal partner to amplify our mission," said Montclair Hospitality Group founder and CEO Luck Sarabhayavanija. Berk’s client roster also includes The Cheesecake Factory, Caesars Entertainment, VAI Resort and Rao's Miami Beach.

Champion is named PR, influencer relations and digital media agency of record for FUSIAN, an Ohio-based fast-casual sushi restaurant. The agency’s efforts will focus on raising FUSIAN’s brand awareness, increasing its foot traffic and conducting strategic media outreach. In addition, the agency will oversee digital marketing, coordinate influencer partnerships and support overall campaign strategy. Founded in 2010, FUSIAN offers a customizable menu of rolls, bowls and salads. “Champion brings a deep understanding of how to build authentic connections through storytelling, influencer engagement and digital strategy. The agency’s expertise in best-in-class restaurants made it clear they’re the right fit to help us shape the next chapter of FUSIAN,” said FUSIAN co-founder and CEO Stephen Harman.

Firecracker PR has been selected to represent AI Commerce's second Sushi Hackathon, to be held at Stanford University on October 3. Firecracker will manage pre-event media outreach, community engagement, social media, and event day media coordination. Last year's Sushi Hackathon featured 300 entrepreneurs from Stanford, Berkeley, Google and Meta, with the winner also being served a sushi dinner personally prepared by Japanese chef Yuichi Arai.