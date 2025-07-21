Joele Frank handles Norfolk Southern as its merges with Union Pacific in a cash and stock deal to create a giant valued at $250B.

The deal creates a transcontinental railroad of more than 50M miles of track across 43 states and serving about 100 ports.

The partners claim the transaction “will transform the U.S. supply chain, unleash the industrial strength of American manufacturing, and create new sources of economic growth and workforce opportunity that preserve union jobs.”

UP CEO Jim Vena, who will helm the Union Pacific Transcontinental Railroad, called the merger a win for the American economy, "it's a win for our customers, and it’s a win for our people.”

The deal “builds on President Abraham Lincoln’s vision of a transcontinental railroad from nearly 165 years ago and advances our safety, service and operational excellence strategy,” added Vena, who will remain in the top job for at least five years.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher’s Joseph Sala, Sophie Throsby and Lucas Pers handle media for Norfolk Southern.