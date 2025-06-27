Andrew Friedman

Across 15 years in journalism, a few in politics, and more than a decade leading crisis communications at Orchestra, the first half of 2025 was the busiest I’ve ever experienced. One recent call stays with me—a founder, voice trembling, concerned that misinformation on social media could undo decades of hard work overnight. Calls like this remind me our work is about people facing one of the toughest moments of their professional lives. More than just "accounts" or "projects," these situations deeply impact, and often threaten, people and the organizations they've painstakingly built.

These last months reflect more than just an uptick in demand for traditional crisis communications. There's been a significant evolution in what people need and expect from Orchestra’s crisis practice, which is part of the reason we added deeply experienced leaders to our team, bringing on Anne McPherson as an Executive Vice President and Katrina Martell as an Account Director, as well as elevating Julia Ofman to Vice President.

But even the best teams are only as strong as the tools on which they rely. Today, organizations large and small seek a proactive partner who genuinely understands their vulnerabilities, helps them anticipate potential scenarios, and leverages data-driven insights to inform strategy. That’s why we have also significantly expanded our toolkit with technological advancements. AI-powered insights and sophisticated analysis from real-time monitoring have become table stakes.

This shift illustrates an environment, driven by a hopelessly fractured information ecosystem and an economic and political landscape that shifts daily, that feels increasingly unpredictable. Misinformation moves at lightning speed across digital platforms, magnifying challenges and complicating the task of setting the record straight. Clients are prioritizing vulnerability assessments, scenario planning, and proactive crisis training. They're not just looking to survive but rather to emerge from these situations even stronger.

This year, I’m asked less about immediate crisis management and more about future-proofing businesses through strategic storytelling, deep stakeholder engagement, and scenario planning rooted in authentic, transparent communication. At Orchestra, we've made our name by embracing this philosophy, focusing on communication strategies that prioritize listening, transparency, and genuine human connections no matter the nature of the work—from Sandy Hook families I’ve been deeply moved to work with, to the presidents of Ivy League institutions I’ve been honored to advise, to leaders of seven of the 20 largest law firms in the country.

Technology is absolutely critical to our work, but that alone doesn't solve crises. Knowing how to interpret data through a human lens, communicate authentically, and act decisively yet compassionately is just as important. This nuanced, human-centric understanding of communication is what clients desperately need and deserve. Successful crisis management isn't about controlling narratives merely for appearances; it’s about genuine dialogue, empathy, and building trust. Put simply, if humanity isn't part of the equation, we’re failing our clients. Crisis communications fundamentally involves real people—employees worried about job security, founders concerned about their life’s work, and communities impacted by organizational decisions.

A human-centric approach is not just good business; it’s an essential strategy. Clients today aren't merely names on a roster; they're leaders who lose sleep over the wellbeing of their teams and the viability of their operations. They seek someone who stands alongside them, learns and understands their fears, and provides solutions with reassurance. That means showing up as more than a consultant; it means becoming a trusted confidant and ally.

Effective crisis management balances data with deftness, expertise with empathy, insights with integrity. It demands thorough planning paired with flexibility, rapid responses combined with strategic foresight, and emotional intelligence matched by tactical precision. Every client who reaches out does so from a place of vulnerability. Recognizing, respecting, and responding to that vulnerability with integrity and genuine care is what defines truly exceptional crisis communications.

Looking ahead, our commitment remains clear: to navigate complexity by centering humanity at every step, ensuring clients not only withstand crises but emerge stronger, wiser, and better connected to those who matter most.

* * *

