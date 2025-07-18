Jennifer Donahoe

Red Banyan brings on Jennifer Donahoe as a director on its crisis communications team. Donahoe most recently led teams of public relations, influencer and social media professionals at Baltimore-based integrated communications agency Planit. Her experience includes managing cross-functional teams, conducting crisis audits and response planning, providing 24/7 crisis support, and training senior executives in media strategy. “Jennifer brings the kind of experience, steady leadership, and strategic focus that are essential in crisis communications,” said Red Banyan founder and CEO Evan Nierman. “She understands what's at stake when reputations are on the line, and her expertise will be an asset to every client we serve.”

Deborah Ruffins

Furia Rubel Communications adds Deborah Ruffins to its international faculty, which works to guide law firms to success in the professional services landscape. Ruffins was most recently managing partner at Deb Ruffins Consulting Group. Her previous positions include CMO at Perkins Cole and global head of strategic initiatives as Hogan Lovells. She has coached lawyers and professionals to engage in high-impact conversations, uncover client needs and build lasting trust. “As a coach with expertise in client listening, she and our team will work together to develop targeted, actionable strategies for our clients,” said Furia Rubel CEO and general counsel Gina Rubel.

Catherine Solazzo

Appfire, a global provider of enterprise apps, appoints former IBM VP Catherine Solazzo as CMO. Solazzo joins Appfire from marketing cloud provider Syntax, where she served as chief marketing & strategy officer. She was previously VP of marketing at Tech Data/TD SYNNEX. At IBM, Solazzo led the company’s ecosystem performance marketing organization. “She has a proven track record leading marketing teams that actually move the needle, with a sharp grasp of developer ecosystems and partner channels—which is critical for us as we evolve and grow,” said Appfire CEO Matt Dircks.