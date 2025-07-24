The American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences wants to hire a PR firm to promote the release of an industry report detailing trends, challenges and opportunities in the field.
AAFCS Needs PR to Promote Industry Study
Wed., Jul. 30, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
