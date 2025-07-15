Alexander Geiser

FGS Global CEO Alexander Geiser is a “co-initiator” of the “Made for Germany” campaign that officially launched July 21 in Berlin with the promise of 61 corporate titans to invest $733B by 2028 to “future-proof” the country’s economy.

The effort marks the beginning of a strengthened dialog between business and the German government led by chancellor Friedrich Merz.

“Germany now has a historic opportunity to strengthen its long-term competitiveness and reestablish itself as a target destination for investment,” said Geiser.

He called for bold leadership and decisive action—to send a clear signal of innovation and progress both domestically and internationally. “We want to show the world that Germany can be Europe’s economic powerhouse,” Geiser added.

His fellow co-initiators are Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank; Roland Busch, CEO of Siemens; and Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer.

KKR, parent of FGS Global, is a member of the MfG initiative.