PANBlast, a division of PAN that focuses on B2B SaaS, is named PR agency of record by The Predictive Index, a data-driven HR and talent optimization platform. PANBlast is tasked with landing media coverage for the brand on platforms ranging from national business commentary to industry thought leadership across LinkedIn and trade media. Since engaging PANBlast as its PR partner, The Predictive Index has secured coverage on platforms including Fortune, Fast Company, HR Dive and Silicon Republic, and increased engagement on LinkedIn for company thought leaders. “They’ve helped us not only break into the media conversations that matter but contribute bigger and bolder perspectives on the market,” said The Predictive Index corporate communications manager Courtney Swift.

Impact PR & Communications adds the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands, the largest charitable organization in the Virgin Islands, to its client roster. CFVI is the agency’s first Caribbean-based account. Impact will execute a strategic public relations campaign to support the CFVI’s mission of connecting people and resources with community needs. The organization makes grants and supports programs to improve the educational, physical, social, cultural and environmental well-being of the islands' residents. “We are excited to tap into their media relations acumen and creative approach to communications to highlight the meaningful impact our donors and partners have across the territory,” said CVFI president Dee Baecher-Brown.

The Point PR is named AOR for all-inclusive resorts Secrets Playa Esmeralda and Dreams Playa Esmeralda in Miches, Dominican Republic, as well as L'Ermitage Beverly Hills, the longest-tenured all-suite hotel with a Forbes Five-Star rating in the world. The Point PR will manage public relations and media relationships for the properties. Opening August 1 and September 1 respectively, Secrets Playa Esmeralda and Dreams Playa Esmeralda are the first resorts in this area, offering a high-end, eco-conscious alternative to Punta Cana. The 116-suite L’Ermitage offers such in-room amenities such as a private screening room, spa treatment room and personal office with a fireplace.