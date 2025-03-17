In an insightful conversation on PR’s Top Pros Talk, Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, speaks with Andrea Sok, Founder and CEO of Sok Influencer PR, about the growing value of fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Chief Communications Officers (CCOs). As more businesses look for cost-effective, high-impact leadership, Sok explains how the fractional model delivers executive-level strategy without the need for full-time commitment.

“I think about a fractional CMO or CCO as high-level strategic expertise, but on a part-time basis,” Andrea explains. “You’re giving businesses access to top-tier talent, but at a more cost-effective rate.”

Drawing on her extensive background, Andrea notes that organizations typically seek fractional executives for two main reasons: to temporarily lead marketing during a transition or to help establish marketing operations where little structure previously existed. In either case, the work is tailored to the business’s specific needs. “You’re going to be selective about what services you’re offering. Maybe you're focusing on building out their social media, or maybe you're focusing strictly on elevating the executive's presence,” she says.

When stepping into a new role, Andrea emphasizes that the first step is listening. Understanding internal dynamics, roles, and vendor relationships is key before making recommendations. “Understand where they are. What’s the current scenario? Who are the players? Are they working with contractors?... Take that first step of listening,” she advises. This approach builds trust with internal teams and ensures that any strategy is grounded in the reality of how the organization currently operates.

Doug asks what outcomes businesses should expect within the first 90 days. Andrea says companies should come away with clear direction: “You should walk away with a roadmap. You should know where you’re going and how you’re going to get there. Think of it like a recipe for how you want to build your business.” The roadmap typically aligns goals across leadership, provides strategic clarity, and outlines a step-by-step execution plan.

Andrea also highlights that a fractional executive can serve as a valuable learning resource for internal teams. She encourages staff to engage, ask questions, and participate in the process. “Take the opportunity to pick their brain... Sit in on meetings and be a part of the strategy and the solution,” she says. Doug agrees, noting that fractional leaders bring the dual benefit of solving short-term problems while contributing to long-term team development.

One of the often-overlooked advantages of the fractional model, according to Andrea, is the ability to cross-pollinate ideas and innovations between clients. “I’ll take lessons I’ve learned with one company and apply them to another,” she says. “It’s a great way to share best practices without them needing to figure it all out on their own.” She recalls how experimenting with new LinkedIn features for one client generated strong lead results, which she then used to inform another client’s outreach strategy.

As the conversation wraps up, Andrea leaves a key insight into why this model is resonating more than ever. “Leadership is a challenging role to fill... Fractional gives you the chance to bring in executive-level expertise without committing to the full-time cost or full-time commitment,” she says.

In a fast-changing marketing environment, Andrea Sok makes it clear: fractional CMOs and CCOs bring essential experience, flexibility, and strategic depth – exactly what businesses need to scale smart and move forward with confidence.

***

Suchi Sherpa is a Marketing Communications Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.