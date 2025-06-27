Ronn Torossian

In 2025, brands and institutions face crises faster and stranger than ever before—viral scandals, natural disasters, technology meltdowns, and socio‑political flashpoints. Yet amid this turmoil, a handful of organizations have responded so skillfully that they offer a modern blueprint for crisis communication excellence.

These standout responses—ranging from tragic airline accidents to bizarre viral videos—distill core principles: speed, empathy, ownership, creativity, and courage. Drawing on recent public case studies, PR insights, and expert commentary, this recap of the most effective crisis PR campaigns of 2025 to date unpacks what they did right, and offers lessons any communicator can apply.

Exemplars in Action: 2025’s Top Crisis Responses

• American Airlines (January 29, Washington, D.C. air disaster)

When an American Airlines jet collided with an Army helicopter, killing 67 people, the crisis was devastating—and contact‑sensitive. CEO Robert Isom immediately appeared in video statements and press conferences, offering heartfelt condolences, sharing facts transparently, and countering swirling conspiratorial narratives with clarity. The airline’s approach emphasized both sorrow and accountability—a rare example of sensitivity under crisis conditions.

• Astronomer (Coldplay Kiss-Cam scandal)

In July, tech startup Astronomer faced global ridicule after a viral “kiss cam” moment involving its CEO and HR chief—both of whom later resigned. But the company’s PR pivot was masterful: teaming with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort agency and casting Gwyneth Paltrow in a tongue‑in‑cheek PSA that reframed attention away from scandal and toward the company’s product. The humorous ad never mentions the incident directly, but addresses “common questions” while promoting Astronomer’s tech offerings. PR experts called it a “2025‑era playbook” in corporate crisis management.

• Turo (January automotive incident)

Although not at fault for two separate tragic vehicle explosions involving renters, Turo immediately issued a heartfelt statement expressing sorrow, pledged transparency, and had its CEO appear live on CNBC with an emotional apology. The firm hired security experts to audit platform operations, shared driver information to counter speculation, and provided regular updates. Even without direct liability, they owned the narrative—and earned trust as a result

• LA Strong Comms Coalition (wildfires in Los Angeles)

Responding to crushing wildfires, several PR firms stepped in to help small businesses via pro bono media campaigns. The LA Strong Comms Coalition (LASCC) secured more than 30 earned media placements for affected mom‑and‑pop shops over six months, drawing attention to recovery stories well after the flames cooled. It demonstrated what collective, mission‑driven crisis PR can do for community resilience

• Pertamina (fuel adulteration scandal in Indonesia)

When fuel products were adulterated, Pertamina, Indonesia’s state oil company, faced consumer outrage. Their initial response included public apology and promises of reform—but experts noted the need for deeper structural change and sustained initiatives. The case shows that while admitting fault is vital, long‑term credibility demands real institutional overhaul

Why These Responses Succeeded: Five Strategic Pillars

Speed and Transparency: Delays or evasions can cost reputations. American Airlines and Turo exemplified rapid response and openness—presenting facts early, choosing a transparent tone, and quelling false speculation consistently.

Empathy First: Statements aren't enough—human connection matters. Turo’s CEO apologized live with emotion. American Airlines centered the families and their pain. Even when a company isn’t at fault, showing genuine concern earns trust.

Ownership and Accountability: Astronomer took immediate resignations, accepted responsibility and pivoted authority to new leadership. Pertamina publicly acknowledged the problem. Turo didn’t dodge because they weren’t at fault—they owned communication.

Creative Reframing: Astronomer’s Paltrow ad transformed scandal into brand spotlight—creative, humorous, and constructive. Similarly, the LASCC campaign used storytelling and earned media to shift focus onto recovery and resilience.

Follow‑Through with Action: True crisis PR isn’t about empty words. Pertamina needed structural reform to rebuild trust. LASCC ensured sustained coverage. These campaigns included plan + action, not just rhetoric.

Emerging Trends in 2025 Crisis PR

Celebrity & Humor as Strategic Deflectors: Astronomer’s choice of Paltrow and Reynolds allowed them to use lightness and celebrity to redirect conversation. This represents a new model of “humor‑in‑crisis,” which should be used carefully but can be effective when done authentically and not dismissively.

Coalitions & Social Responsibility: LA’s pro bono coalition model shows how agencies can play community roles beyond brand clients. Aligning public service with earned media creates positive outcomes that extend brand equity.

Pre‑crisis Reputation Building Matters: Brands that enjoy goodwill pre‑crisis—either through CSR, community engagement or cultural relevance—tend to receive the benefit of the doubt. When crises hit, companies like Pertamina must lean into sustained action to rebuild trust.



Lessons for Crisis PR Practitioners

Here are takeaways any communicator should internalize, followed by a top example: Respond rapidly (Turo's same-day statement and CEO appearance) Communicate transparently (American Airlines' regular briefings and press access) Center empathy (Acknowledging human loss before legal detail) Take responsibility (Astronomer resignations, Pertamina's public apology) Shift narrative creatively (Astronomer's humorous ad without mentioning scandal) Use earned media selectively (LASCC's curated coverage for small businesses) Bridge crises with action (Pertamina reform promises, continued LASCC support) Prepare before disaster (Monitoring, scenario planning, spokesperson training)

Anticipatory Monitoring and Preparedness:Turo’s quick mobilization of external experts and platform audits underscores the value of scenario planning, crisis simulation, and monitoring even for unpredictable triggers.

What Didn’t Work in 2025—and Why

Looking at failures is instructive: brands that responded poorly in earlier years laid traps that made crisis recovery harder.

Pepsi, back in 2025, launched a campaign trivializing social justice—when backlash erupted, the response was vague, tone‑deaf, and dismissive, forcing a full retraction only after lasting damage had been done

Bumble’s tone‑deaf billboard campaign on celibacy drew backlash, and while the company later apologized and acted, the initial misstep overshadowed messaging authenticity

Boeing, still haunted by past airworthiness crises, showed how deflecting early responsibility or avoiding empathetic CEO communication only entrenches damage

Final Reflection: What Leaders Should Do Now

Invest in Crisis Readiness: Assign a crisis management team, run drills, and monitor early-warning signals. Use external advisors where appropriate.

Build Trust in Advance:Commit to transparency, CSR, and stakeholder dialogue—even when things are calm.

Prioritize Humanity Over Spin:Speak with real emotion. Acknowledge hurt. Even if a crisis isn’t your fault, you’re still in the conversation.

Don’t Be Afraid of Creative PR: When appropriate, smart, delicate reframing (like Astronomer’s ad) can de‑escalate and redirect attention.

Follow Actions with Words: If you commit to reform, audits, community support, make sure follow through is real, visible, and independent where needed.

Conclusion: A New Era of Crisis PR

2025 isn’t just another year for crisis communications—it’s a watershed. Audiences no longer tolerate evasions. Narratives shift within hours. Platforms and influencers amplify both mistakes and apologies alike. Against this backdrop, the PR responses that stand out aren’t those that spin—but those that act, acknowledge, and connect.

From American Airlines to Astronomer, Turo to LASCC, the common thread is respect—for truth, for people, for context. And while each case is different, they collectively teach one truth: in an era driven by virality and values, crisis communication must be both swift and sincere.

