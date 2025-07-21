John Hatfield

Horizon Bank, a commercial banking subsidiary of Horizon Bancorp, names John Hatfield SVP, director of marketing. Hatfield has served as SVP, director of marketing at Chemical Bank and director of marketing at Blue Canyon Partners. He joins Horizon Bank from Michigan State University’s Axia Institute, where he served as executive director. In his new role, Hatfield will lead the strategic direction of Horizon’s marketing, provide oversight and insight into the creation of multi-channel marketing campaigns, and expand on the bank’s local outreach efforts. “He brings to Horizon a proven track record of success building cohesive teams that contribute to the strategic initiatives of organizations and tangible results for our key stakeholders,” said Horizon Bank CEO and president Thomas Prame.

Justin Barish

Lido Advisors, a wealth advisory firm, appoints Justin Barish as chief marketing and digital officer. Barish joins Lido from Cerity Partners, where he was head of digital marketing and principal in the firm's New York office. He was previously SVP and head of digital marketing at Dynasty Financial Partners. At Lido Advisors, Barish will lead the firm's marketing, digital strategy and communications efforts, working to drive brand visibility, engagement and growth across all platforms and audiences. Justin's proven ability to build powerful brands and drive meaningful engagement across cutting-edge platforms makes him an ideal partner to help amplify Lido's voice, accelerate innovation, and broaden our impact," said Lido Advisors president Ken Stern.

Candy Lee

NiaHealth, a Toronto-based company that works to support patients between doctor visits, names Candy Lee as its first CMO. Lee has served as CMO, Canada for HelloFresh, and has held marketing and growth leadership posts at Budweiser, Travelzoo and ecobee. NiaHealth made its public debut out of stealth in April, and closed a $5.75M seed fundraise in June led by Golden Ventures, Version One and other Canadian tech investors. “Candy’s appointment is a massive leap forward—she’s built some of the most loved brands in Canada, and she understands how to meet people where they are,” said NiaHealth CEO and co-founder Sameer Dhar.