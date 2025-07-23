FNK IR signs on to work with J-Star Holding Co., Ltd., a Taiwan-based maker of innovative carbon fiber parts for bicycles, rackets, robotics, healthcare, automobiles and drones, as the company goes public. FNK IR has partner Matt Chesler and director of market intelligence Stephen Lee handling the investment community on the J-Star deal. Operating under the name YMA, J-Star produces a line of lightweight, high-performance carbon fiber bikes that have been ridden by winners of World Championships, Olympics, and the Tour de France. The company’s parts are also used in tennis rackets from such brands as Prince, Dunlop and Wilson.

Spoken Voice PR, an agency recently launched by former TEAM LEWIS US EVP Noah Dye, adds Novo Insurance, a usage-based car insurance company, and GlobeScribe, which provides AI-powered book translation services, to its client roster. Spokcn Voice will oversee overall communications strategy for both companies, as well as content generation, media relations, product launches and executive thought leadership. "We talked to a number of firms before making the decision to work with Noah,” said GlobeScribe co-founder Betsey Reavley. “He quickly grasped our vision, and we've been thrilled with the excellent coverage and increased awareness he's delivered, putting us exactly where we need to be.”

Laura Burgess Marketing, which works with brands in the law enforcement, public safety, military, outdoor, shooting sports, hunting and forensic sectors, is named agency of record for Zaffiri Precision, a company that produces precision-engineered handgun components. LRM will focus on expanding Zaffiri Precision’s brand visibility through public relations, writer relations, and editorial test and evaluation programs. “We chose LBM because they understand not just the firearms space, but how to navigate the media landscape with impact. Their relationships and reputation give us a trusted partner to help elevate our brand,” said Zaffiri Precision executive director of marketing Thom Kuss.