Michael Heinley

Michael Heinley, who was senior partner and global head of client engagement and growth at FINN Partners, joins Sam Brown Healthcare Communications as managing director, client development and engagement, a newly created position.

At FINN, Heinley oversaw client development and engagement strategies for pharmaceutical, biotech, health tech, med tech, health systems, professional societies and advocacy organizations.

Before coming to FINN in 2016, he was VP, corporate communications at WebMD and held senior posts at Johnson & Johnson and Merck.

Heinley has worked on global pharmaceutical product launches, R&D communications, employee engagement, financial/IR communications, reputation and issues management, CEO and C-suite counsel, and executive thought leadership.

“In this new role at Sam Brown, Michael will be instrumental in delivering innovative solutions, expanding our services and markets globally, and enabling our integrated teams to help clients adapt and lead in an evolving landscape,” said Sam Brown founder and president Laura Liotta.