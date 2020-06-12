Montieth & Company is recognized by the dotCOMM Awards, which are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, with a Gold Award for its website design and development for nonprofit organization the Pink Bows Foundation. The agency designed a new website for the foundation, which was created in memory of Madison Alexis Dubiski, a victim of the 2021 Astroworld Festival crowd crush. M&Co also produced the website copy, which conveys the foundation’s mission of advancing crowd safety education, mental health support at events, and training and certification for event organizers globally, ensuring such tragedies never happen again. M&Co received an Honorable Mention in the same category, citing the agency’s work for an emerging leader in the renewable natural gas (RNG) industry. It has also been named a finalist in the 2025 Nonprofit Communications Awards, which are awarded by PRDaily. "This recognition speaks to the core of our work—helping mission-driven organizations tell their stories with purpose and impact,” said M&Co. CEO and global managing partner Montieth Illingworth.

Megan Baker

Baker Public Relations founder and CEO Megan Baker, Founder and CEO of Baker Public Relations, is among this year’s Women Who Mean Business honorees. The recognition, part of the Albany Business Review’s Women in Leadership program, considers the impact of the honorees’ contributions to their companies, industries and the community. “Megan has endless hustle, heart and determination marked by her success as a national public relations agency,” said executive director and CEO of the Albany Convention Center Authority Monica Kurzejeski. With offices in Albany, Pittsburgh and St. Petersburg, Baker PR serves clients nationwide across sectors including healthcare, tourism, technology, legal services, real estate, government, lifestyle, hospitality, nonprofit and education.

Ripley PR is named a finalist for the Franchise Business Review’s 2025 FBR Employee Satisfaction Awards. The awards, which will be given out on Aug. 20, recognize franchise companies and their suppliers with the highest employee satisfaction based on an independent survey in which FBR analyzed data from over 11,000 corporate and unit-level employees. “In a time when attracting and keeping great talent is essential to a company’s success, we’re proud to celebrate these standout brands for creating positive, people-focused cultures,” said Franchise Business Review president and COO Michelle Rowan.