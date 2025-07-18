Kristin Sauchak

Command acquires Sawmill Strategies, a boutique brand consultancy led by Kristin Sauchak, who was formerly a marketing partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Sawmill Strategies clients will now be part of Command's client roster and Sawmill will be a business unit entity under Command's parent company umbrella. Sauchak, who also oversaw the strategy group at tech PR agency Outcast, will now serve as partner and head of brand at Command, helping to build out the agency’s integrated marketing capabilities. Command was founded in 2022 by Chelsea Allison and Megan Stinson, early marketing communications leaders at data network Plaid. "Brand is a critical part of how companies tell stories," said Stinson. "Sawmill's approach dovetails perfectly with how we view brand-building and we’re excited to expand our services by combining the best of two models: the reach of traditional PR and creative agencies, and the rigor and speed of early-stage operators.”

5WPR launches a structured consumer communications framework focused on directly connecting earned media efforts with e-commerce performance. The new framework integrates traditional PR tactics with digital performance strategies, enabling clients to maximize the value of media coverage in a commerce-driven landscape. By integrating CPG digital marketing services, the agency ensures that earned media placements are amplified through high-impact touchpoints, including influencer content, paid social, and conversion-focused digital strategies. Each campaign is supported by custom reporting that tracks both visibility and performance across platforms. "We've developed a smarter, more agile way to build relevance, increase discoverability, and ultimately impact the path to purchase," said 5W managing partner and EVP, CPG & lifestyle Leigh Ann Ambrosi.

Evan Boyer

Leaders PR, a communications consultancy focused on clients in financial and professional services, technology, real estate, architecture, engineering and construction, launches in Raleigh, NC. Leaders founder Evan Boyer was most recently an SVP at FleishmanHillard, and he has held managerial posts at Red Hat and French/West/Vaughan. The new agency’s services including narrative development, media relations, thought leadership, media and presentation training, crisis and issues management, and content creation. It also offers what it calls the Market Leaders Blueprint, which aims to equip executives with a messaging framework, delivery tools and a strategic storytelling roadmap in a matter of weeks. “We are building strong reputations for subject matter experts rooted in the quality of their insights and actions, rather than simply chasing visibility,” said Boyer.