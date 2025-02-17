FGS Global acquires Edmonds Elder, a digital-first integrated communications and campaigning firm based in London.

Edmonds Elder will now operate as Edmonds Elder by FGS Global. There will be no leadership or staff changes.

FGS says that Edmonds Elder complements its existing offering and will enhance the firm’s campaigning capabilities, making it better equipped to help CEOs and executives build the momentum to lead their businesses and influence stakeholders.

Founded in 2015 by Tom Edmonds and Craig Elder, Edmonds Elder has worked with such brands as Centrica, Deliveroo, Santander, PepsiCo and Sky.

“Edmonds Elder are leading edge in identifying, engaging and influencing the digital audiences that matter most for our clients,” said FGS Global CEO of UKMEA Faeth Birch. “The opportunities our combined expertise and future investment will bring to create impact for our clients are very exciting.”

KKR owns FGS Global.