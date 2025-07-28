Davld Plouffe

David Plouffe, who led Barack Obama’s two winning presidential campaigns, has joined Orchestra as a partner and co-leader with Josh Isay of its advisory practice.

As senior advisor in the Obama White House, Plouffe handled issues around tax and entitlement reform, healthcare, immigration and foreign policy.

He authored “The Audacity to Win” book about his experiences with the Obama team.

After exiting the White House, he served as senior VP & strategy at Uber and president for policy & advocacy at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative alongside Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan.

Orchestra CEO Jonathan Rosen called Plouffe “a rare force who combines campaign brilliance, public policy savvy, and private sector agility.”

The advisory group includes EVP-financial communications Heather Perlberg, Bloomberg News alum; and managing director Lily Adams, former aide to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Prior to Orchestra, Isay co-founded and helmed SKDK, which is part of Mark Penn’s Stagwell.