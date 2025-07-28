John McDonald

HSBC tabs UBS group CMO John McDonald to serve as its global CMO, a newly created position, effective October 1. Before joining UBS in 2023, McDonald served as SVP, global integrated marketing and communications at Mastercard. He previously was co-founder of xCheck, a platform that automatically updates airline prices, and has held senior posts at Digitas North America, WPP, British Airways and Ogilvy. At HSBC, McDonald will oversee HSBC’s marketing, branding and client engagement for international wealth and premier banking business as well as for corporate and institutional banking. “We are excited to welcome John whose depth and range of experience will be invaluable—not only as we increase our focus on wealth, but as we accelerate growth, increase market share and build an even more distinctive brand,” said HSBC CEO of international wealth and premier banking Barry O’Byrne.

Jordan Whichard

NP Strategy hires Jordan Whichard, who was chief deputy secretary of the North Carolina Department of Commerce under governors Roy Cooper and Josh Stein, as VP of its Raleigh office. Whichard was previously Cooper’s director of Intergovernmental affairs, and he has served in a range of posts with the Democratic National Committee and in the Obama administration. "Jordan's deep understanding of government affairs and economic development at state and federal levels will be a tremendous asset to our team's services in North Carolina and beyond," said NP Strategy CEO Amanda Loveday.

Kayla Shaw

French/West/Vaughan brings on Kayla Shaw as social media manager. Shaw comes to FWV from Raleigh-based marketing firm Chair 8. Before that, she was a content producer at Live Oak Communications. She has developed social campaigns for brands in retail, food & beverage and real estate. The agency has also hired Sadie Buxton as a social media specialist, working with clients in travel & tourism, pet care and consumer goods, and Evan Ivey as paid media coordinator. FWV Chairman & CEO Rick French said that the hires “will help us drive fresh ideas and deliver exceptional results for our clients.”