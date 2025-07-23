V2 Communications is named AOR for Cedar Gate Technologies, AlphaSense and Clark Street Associates. V2 is working to position Cedar Gate Technologies, a unified platform offering analytics, care and payment solutions for healthcare companies, as a category leader by spotlighting its differentiated technology, expert leadership and proven impact. For AlphaSense, an AI-driven market intelligence platform, V2 is helping elevate its brand as the go-to AI platform for enterprise search and decision-making. Clark Street Associates, which helps companies in such sectors as AI, energy and defense secure government funding by aligning public funding strategies with commercial goals, has partnered with V2 to raise brand awareness and highlight its distinctive, outcomes-driven approach. “Our company has grown dramatically in recent years,” said Cedar Gate Technologies CMO Gina Ford. “We look forward to the ways that V2 can help us channel that momentum into even greater awareness of our end-to-end solution that is moving healthcare forward.”

P-22 Agency is named PR and social strategy AOR for The Sun Rose West Hollywood, a hotel located on the Sunset Strip at the site of original House of Blues. P-22 will lead strategic communications, social strategy and media/influencer relations for the hotel, working to enhance its position as a culture-driven luxury leader. A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts group of independent properties, The Sun Rose has 149 guest rooms, including 37 suites. Its amenities include a rooftop pool and restaurant, as well as a range of flexible meeting and event spaces.

ArcSense Communications, a Raleigh, NC-based marketing and communications agency, adds nonprofit organization Voices Together to its client roster. ArcSense will provide the organization with services including marketing strategy, branding, public relations, digital management and social media. The efforts will focus on elevating the organization's brand, increasing awareness of its programs, and supporting its fundraising and outreach initiatives. Voices Together offers a research-based and curriculum built on VOICES, a music therapy model for the neurodivergent population. “We chose ArcSense Communications because of the clear insight they demonstrated on the strategy we needed and how to coordinate the many moving pieces within that mix,” said Voices Together founder and CEO Yasmine White.