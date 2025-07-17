DGA Government Relations has signed a one-year $720K pact to provide PR and strategic lobbying services to the Government of Colombia.

Under the leadership of conservative president Alvaro Uribe, Colombia was America’s strongest ally in South America.

On July 28, Uribe was convicted of bribery, which was panned by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He posted on X that Uribe’s “only crime has been to tirelessly fight and defend his homeland.” Uribe, 73, was sentenced to a dozen years of house arrest.

DGA’s contract, which went into effect on July 8, calls for drafting documents, organizing lobbying events and political engagement efforts within a bipartisan framework.

“Special emphasis shall be placed on proactively engaging newly appointed officials within key US agencies to present, advocate for and elevate Colombia’s national interests in consultation with the Colombian embassy in Washington,” according to DGA’s agreement.

DGA is to provide strategic counsel on drug policies, guidance on managing the migration crisis in response to emerging circumstances, and the current free trade agreement with the US.

It will participate—as appropriate—in Embassy outreach effort to think tanks, opinion leaders, academic communities and other relevant stakeholders in the Colombia-US bilateral relationship.

DGA partner Nicole Frazier leads the Colombian work. As special assistant to the president, she was the highest ranking Black woman to serve in the first Trump administration.