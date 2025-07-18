DCI Group has picked up a $3M one-year pact to help Myanmar rebuild its relations with the US.

The focus is on trade, natural resources and humanitarian relief, especially in the wake of the massive earthquake that rocked the former Burma on March 28, killing at least 5,400 people.

President Trump’s decision to eliminate the US Agency for International Development limited America’s ability to respond to Myanmar’s deadliest earthquake since 1930.

The State Dept. claims the US via international partners channeled $9M into the devastated area for emergency shelter, food, medical support, health, access to clean – health, access to clean water, and sanitation.

The US imposed sanctions on Myanmar relations for the military’s 2017 genocide of the Rohingya people and 2021 coup.

DCI Group, which has strong ties to the Republican Party, has managing partner Justin Peterson and partner Ryan Grillo handling the Myanmar account.

Peterson worked on the presidential campaigns of Elizabeth Dole and George W. Bush. Trump appointed him to serve as his rep to the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico.

Grillo began his career as a staffer for Sen. Chuck Hagel and oversees DCI’s global business and its office in Brussels.