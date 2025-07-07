Supreme Group has acquired Pivot Design to deepen the capabilities of the healthcare platform in high-complexity areas such as rare disease and pharma marketing.

It’s the ninth acquisition made by the West Chester, PA-based firm, which is backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, in the past 18 months.

Supreme CEO Tom Donnelly said Pivot has the ability to bring clarity and emotional brand connections to some of the most challenging areas of healthcare.

The deal is about “helping healthcare brands break through barriers, move faster, and lead with measurable impact, no matter how complex the challenge,” he said.

Pivot, which is led by Liz Kanter, will maintain its brand identity and leadership structure.

Supreme ranked No. 9 in O’Dwyer’s healthcare rankings with 2024 fee income of $46.5M.