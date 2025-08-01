(L-R) Pheniece Jones, Christiaan Brown

Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications hires Pheniece Jones as a principal consultant and Christiaan Brown as SVP. Jones joins RH Strategic from the Curley Company, where she was VP and head of media. She has also served as director of media relations at the Professional Services Council and held senior positions at Edelman and Ketchum. Brown was most recently VP of corporate communications and brand at healthcare solutions platform Accolade. He was previously an EVP at both Weber Shandwick and Edelman. “Christiaan will bring his experience in global agencies as a strategic counselor and agency leader, and experience as an in-house executive, to RH Strategic clients and team as we invest in our next phase of growth,” said RH Strategic CEO John Raffetto. “Likewise, Pheniece will add more creative storytelling and media relations expertise to our bench, drawing on her many years of agency and in-house experience.”

Scott Love

Mission North brings on Scott Love as SVP to lead its financial services practice. Love was most recently an SVP at We Communications. He has also served as SVP at FleishmanHillard and VP at MSLGROUP. He has worked with both consumer and enterprise financial technology brands, including PayPal, BillMeLater, Capital One, Ingenico Group, ACI Worldwide and LifeLock. "Bringing Scott onto our leadership team marks an important step in the growth of our Financial Services practice. His deep expertise, client-first mindset and wry sense of humor make him a natural fit for our team and our ambitions," said Mission North co-CEO Tyler Perry.

Sharon Lubrano

Gordian, a platform that helps builders optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses, appoints Sharon Lubrano as CMO. Lubrano was most recently CMO at Litmos, which provides corporate learning management solutions. She has also held general management and product leadership roles at ProQuest and LexisNexis. At Gordian, Lubrano will lead the company’s global marketing organization, overseeing brand strategy, integrated campaigns, marketing operations and go-to-market execution. “Her expertise in driving strategic initiatives and building market leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our progress toward realizing Gordian’s strategic vision,” said Gordian president Kris Gorriaran.