Attention Comms launches as an independent firm, following a share buyout of Milk & Honey PR’s US operations by its US leadership. The buyout was led by Paul Cohen, who oversaw Milk & Honey PR’s US business since its founding in 2021. Cohen will now serve as CEO of Attention Comms. All Milk & Honey US team members will remain part of the new organization. The team will remain headquartered in New York City, continuing to serve a portfolio of mission-driven, high-growth clients across a variety of sectors, including health, technology, energy, social impact, nonprofit, and arts & entertainment. “As the newly independent Attention Comms, we are proud to continue empowering values-driven organizations to rise above the noise and communicate with clarity, impact, and purpose,” said Cohen.

Slice Communications, a Philadelphia-based strategic communications firm, acquires the assets of Henry & Germann Public Affairs, LLC, also known as H&G. The agency will now operate as H&G Public Affairs, a Slice Communications company. H&G specializes in supporting complex and potentially sensitive programs through its expertise in community relations, issues management, crisis communications, reputation management, third-party advocacy, public acceptance programs and risk management communications. Founded in 2008, Slice has grown organically and through acquisitions. In 2022 it acquired the assets of GillespieHall (GH), a Delaware agency focused on non-profits, government offices, corporations and interests across the United States. “H&G and Slice share the same core values and singular dedication to achieving results for our clients,” said H&G principal Kelly Henry.

d expósito & Partners (dex), a multicultural advertising and marketing agency, starts up résonant, a dedicated public relations and social media practice. The new practice will be led by managing director Andy Checo, who has also held executive posts at Weber Shandwick and Havas. It will work hand-in-hand with dex’s account, creative, and media units to deliver fully integrated, insights-driven campaigns across the marketing mix. “Our cultural dexterity is helping brands grow with purpose and the launch of résonant marks an important evolution in how we deliver that purpose—through effective and compelling storytelling that moves people and markets,” said d expósito founder Daisy Expósita-Ulla.

5WPR unveils its CPG Brand Accelerator, a service odesigned to help emerging consumer packaged goods brands build awareness, drive demand and secure retail partnerships in competitive categories. Led by 5WPR's consumer PR and CPG digital marketing teams, the service supports clients in food and beverage, beauty, wellness, home essentials, and other high-growth verticals. It focuses on foundational brand-building, including media relations, influencer outreach, launch communications, and thought leadership, while aligning with key stages of the marketing funnel. "Getting a new CPG brand off the ground is about more than just shelf space. It requires visibility, credibility, and momentum from the start," said 5WPR managing partner and EVP, CPG and lifestyle Leigh Ann Ambrosi. "Our accelerator is built to deliver that through PR and digital marketing-first strategies.”