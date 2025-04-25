Mark Read

WPP suffered a 10.2 percent drop in 1H revenues to $6.7B and a 47.8 percent plunge in operating profit to $297M.

Exiting CEO Mark Read, who headed WPP for seven years, said he’s “never seen a more volatile environment from a client perspective.”

The board slashed the interim dividend in half to 7.5p, and announced a review of strategy and capital allocation policy to be led by incoming CEO Cindy Rose, who takes the helm on Sept. 1.

The Microsoft alum is charged with driving sustainable growth supported by an appropriate level of financial flexibility while balancing returns to shareholders, according to Read.

He said WPP made “significant progress on the repositioning of WPP Media, simplifying its organizational model to increase effectiveness and reduce costs.”

WPP reduced its headcount by 7,000 people during the past year, which includes 1,400 staffers at FGS Global, which was sold to KKR. It now has 104K employees.

On the PR front, Burson reported a 7.8 percent revenue drop in Q2 compared to a 1.5 percent gain in 2024, due to the challenging environment for client discretionary spending.

WPP expects full-year 2025 revenues will slide in the three-to-five percent range.