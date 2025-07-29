The Brand Guild, which has offices in Washington, DC, and New York City, is named US PR agency of record for restaurant tech company OpenTable. The agency will lead strategic communications for OpenTable, with a focus on deepening consumer engagement and cultural relevance. OpenTable works with more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide, providing technology that lets diners discover and book restaurants. “It’s more important than ever to have the right communications partner to help us share our story with the world,” said OpenTable senior director of global communications. “We’re excited to have The Brand Guild ensure that message gets delivered.”

Redpoint adds North Carolina-based beach hotel The Oceaneer to its client roster. The agency is executing strategic marketing, including ppc, email marketing, branding, website development, and PR efforts for the newly renovated property that made its debut in late June. The hotel features 26 redesigned guest rooms with eco-friendly comforts and amenities, such as an expansive pool, a fitness center, new beach-cruiser bikes, extra gardens and seating areas, and an on-site market stocked with locally made provisions. Redpoint also works with such travel clients as Boston’s Beacon Hill Hotel, The Inn at Swarthmore and Perillo Tours.

Campe + Co. is engaged to boost branding, audience engagement and advertiser outreach for Milwaukee Record, an online platform that celebrates the city’s culture and stages events. The agency’s efforts will center on refining Milwaukee Record’s brand positioning and strengthening the tools and strategies it offers advertisers. It will work to expand the platform’s reach through digital channels, live events and sponsorships. “This partnership allows us to continue elevating our storytelling while giving advertisers meaningful ways to connect with our readers and event audiences,” said Milwaukee Record co-founder and editor Tyler Maas.