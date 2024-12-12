Tiger Hill Partners has a $1M one-year contract to work on behalf of the Foundation for the Development of Western Syria to protect the human rights of ethnic minorities in that battered country.

The Beirut-based Foundation is a NGO dedicated to promoting stabilization, reconstruction, and inclusive governance in Syria with a particular focus on protecting vulnerable communities and fostering interethnic and interfaith cooperation.

An estimated 40-45% of Syria’s pre-war population comprised ethnic and religious minorities.

"Our team is committed to ensuring that the rights of all Syrians, including Christians, Druze, Alawites, Kurds, moderate Sunni Arabs, and other minorities, remain central to U.S. engagement in Syria’s transition,” said Milan Dalal, founder and managing partner of Tiger Hill.

He is an experienced Capitol Hill hand who was economic advisor to Virginia Democrat Mark Warner when he chaired the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Dalal also was legislative director to New York Congressman Gregory Meeks when he headed the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Tiger Hill will make the Foundation’s case with the Trump Administration, Congress and the media.

Its contract, which went into effect Aug 1, calls for an $85K monthly retainer along with $50K for expenses every six months.

The Alexandria, VA-based firm reps the Foundation through the Joseph E. Schmitz law firm, which is in Bethesda.

Besides setting up his firm, Navy veteran Schmitz was a partner at Patton Boggs, inspector general at the Pentagon, and 2026 foreign policy advisor to the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

He is the co-author of the Center for Security Policy's report “Shariah The Threat to America: An Exercise in Competitive Analysis.”