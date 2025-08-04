Rachel Catanach

FleishmanHillard appoints Rachel Catanach as global managing director, corporate affairs. Catanach has been with FH since 2006, most recently serving as SVP, senior partner and general manager, New York. In her new post she will work to unify the firm's advisory offerings across seven core pillars: corporate reputation; financial and M&A; crisis and issues; executive positioning; public affairs and geopolitical strategy; talent and transformation; and responsible business. She continues to lead FH's New York and Boston offices. As part of the agency’s revamped Corporate Affairs Practice leadership structure, Michael Moroney has been named managing director, corporate affairs, Americas; Yvonne Park will now serve as managing director, corporate affairs, APAC; and Hanning Kempe is appointed managing director, corporate affairs, EMEA. "Rachel is a visionary leader who understands how to drive business results through modern, reputation-centered communications," said FleishmanHillard president and CEO J.J. Carter. "Her leadership of corporate affairs will elevate the impact FH delivers to global clients navigating extraordinary uncertainty and strategic challenges."

Justin Braz

MAD Global Strategy promotes Justin Braz to partner. Braz, who joined MAD Global Strategy as managing director in 2023, oversees the firm’s Trenton lobbying operation. Prior to joining MAD, he was chief of staff and assistant commissioner for transportation policy at the New Jersey Department of Transportation. He previously served as New Jersey Governor Phil Murpjy’s deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs, and has also been the New Jersey Political Coordinator for 1199 SEIU and chief of staff to Assemblywoman Annette Quijano. “Justin is a trusted advisor who is providing strategic counsel and helping our clients navigate tough challenges,” said MAD Global CEO and founder Mike DuHaime.

Katie Malone

Aurora Expeditions, an Australian-owned adventure travel company, appoints Katie Malone as CMO. Malone was most recently, she was marketing director at P&O – Carnival, leading the strategic repositioning of P&O Cruises brand and bringin under the global Carnival Cruise Line banner. She has held executive marketing positions at Crystalbrook Collection Hotels & Resorts, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi and Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts. In her new role, Malone will work closely with Aurora Expeditions’ marketing and commercial teams worldwide to build on the foundations laid over the past year and support the company’s continued growth. “Katie’s deep expertise across global travel and hospitality, combined with her purpose-driven leadership, makes her a fantastic fit for Aurora,” said Aurora Expeditions CEO Michael Heath.