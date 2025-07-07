Shamrock Capital has acquired Penta Group, stakeholder communications firm, from Falfurrias Management Partners.

The Los Angeles firm specializes in investing in the media, entertainment, communications, sports, marketing and education sectors.

Penta CEO Matt McDonald said Shamrock’s expertise “will be highly valuable as we continue to scale our innovative solutions globally and serve as an indispensable guide to an uncertain world.”

Headquartered in DC, Penta has offices in New York, San Francisco, Dublin, London, Paris, Brussels, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The firm bills itself as the “world’s first comprehensive stakeholder solutions firm, combining analytics and advisory services to help clients understand, engage, and influence their most important audiences.”

“Penta is redefining what it means to be a trusted partner to global brands, by weaving data and insights into all components of its offering,” said Laura Held, partner at Shamrock, which has $6.5B in assets under management.

Falfurrias is the Charlotte-based private equity firm founded by Hugh McColl Jr., former CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, ex-CFO of BoA; and managing partner Ed McMahan.